Posted: Mar 28, 2023 8:47 AMUpdated: Mar 28, 2023 8:47 AM

Tom Davis

Congressman Josh Brecheen announced that he joined the Congressional FFA Caucus for the 118th Congress. The FFA Caucus is an informal, bipartisan group of U.S. Representatives dedicated to issues related to the next generation of agricultural leaders and students pursuing careers in agriculture, food, natural resources, and related sciences.

“As a former State President of the Oklahoma FFA Association, I am excited to continue my involvement with this incredible organization, which has made an enormous impact in my life,” said Congressman Josh Brecheen.

"We are excited to welcome Representative Brecheen to the Congressional FFA Caucus," said Reps Tracey Mann and Jimmy Panetta, Co-Founders and Co-Chairs of the FFA Caucus. "The FFA Caucus provides a unique opportunity for Congress to reach across the aisle and support the next generation of leaders in food and agriculture. Representative Brecheen will be a valuable member of the caucus, and we look forward to working together to ensure that the next generation is equipped to meet the challenge of delivering food, fiber, and fuel to the world.”

The National FFA Organization is a congressionally chartered school-based national youth leadership organization of more than 850,823 student members as part of 8,995 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

In the 117th Congress, 42 members of the U.S. House of Representatives were part of the FFA Caucus. Last year, Representatives Mann and Panetta led nearly 90 of their colleagues on a bipartisan resolution designating February 19-26, 2022 as National FFA Week. To date, the FFA Caucus has hosted more than 2,000 FFA members on Capitol Hill.

For more information about the Congressional FFA Caucus, visit the caucus website here.