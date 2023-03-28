Posted: Mar 28, 2023 9:12 AMUpdated: Mar 28, 2023 9:12 AM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was arrested on Saturday, March 24, after police responded to a domestic assault call. According to an affidavit, Scotty Fowler Sr. was at his residence with his daughter when he allegedly struck her in the face with his closed fist.

The victim states that her and Fowler Sr. were in a verbal argument beforehand that led to the alleged punch to her face. Officers on the scene observed a red mark under the victim’s right eye that was consistent with her story of being punched in the face.

Fowler Sr. told officers that he only defended himself after the victim got physical with him first. Fowler Sr is currently being held over on a $2500 bond.