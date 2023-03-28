News
Corky Bowerman, 82, Has Passed Away, But is Remembered by Many
Coralea "Corky" Bowerman, 82, has passed away. Corky, as she was known, was born and raised in Alamo, Indiana, where she grew up with and married her High School sweetheart, Charlie Bowerman.
Corky and Charlie spent a majority of their time in Bartlesville and called it home! She was always involved in her daughter's lives whether it be PTA, Booster Club, or Sport's Hospitality rooms. In addition, she was committed to and loved the community and took active roles in various committees with her church, the Bartlesville Community Center, Frank Phillips Home, Service League, PEO, Allied Arts, Symphony Club, Mutual Girls Club, Bartlesville School Foundation, to name a few, and her beloved Boys and Girls Club.
Jason Barta with the Boys and Girls Club said, "Critical to the club's success over the last 8-10 years.She was involved in the capitol campaign cabinet to raise funds for the new facility and served on the board 6 for years. She made temendous impact on the organization ands he was always a 'kids first' person."
Laura Jensen with the Bartlesville Community Foundation said, "Corky and Charlie Bowerman were very instrumental in the success of the Bartlesville Community Foundation. We simply would not be where we are today without their commitment and support. We are very sad for the loss of Corky and her family is in our thoughts and on our prayers."
She is survived by her husband Charlie Bowerman; Daughters: Cindy Dean and her husband Paul, Cristie Lister and her husband Darren, and Candie Morris and her husband Jeff; Grandchildren: Jennifer Dean, Robbie Dean and his Wife Jenna, Zachary Lister and his wife Shelby, Jacob Lister, Nathan Lister and his wife Madison, Erin Morris, Carlie Morris, and Jordan Morris; Great Grandchildren: Brynlee, Skylar, Luke, Ezekiel, and Landry Sister: Carol Lynn Meadows and her husband Dallas
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday April 1st in the Fine Arts Center at the Bartlesville HS. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to: Boys and Girls Club of Bartlesville www.bgcbville.org
