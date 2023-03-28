Posted: Mar 28, 2023 5:43 PMUpdated: Mar 28, 2023 5:43 PM

Chase McNutt

The Bartlesville City Planning Commission meeting Tuesday night had a short agenda, but it was a hot topic of conversation. The agenda item set was for the commission committee to take action on a major shopping planned unit development, and a single-family residential planned unit development to located south of Nowata Rd between Jefferson Rd and Silver Lake Rd.

One concerned citizen who would be affected by the building of these structures shared why she is against this plan being passed.

The item would be tabled to the next month meeting, due to the factors of property owners not being notified. The plan now is for the developers at Gorman Construction to meet with property owners over the PUD plan and will vote on the area proposal again at the April meeting.