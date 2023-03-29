Posted: Mar 29, 2023 9:18 AMUpdated: Mar 29, 2023 9:37 AM

Tom Davis

A local company is taking over Price Tower with a commitment to breathe new life into the historic property.

Copper Tree Inc. recently took over ownership of the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed skyscraper. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Wednesday, Cynthia Blanchard with the new company and Donna Keffer, Executive Director of Price Tower, explained the process of the changeover.

Donn Keffer gave us the background on the Price Tower saying that it is the only skyscraper designed by legendary Frank Lloyd Wright ever built and has become a treasure and landmark for the Bartlesville community. Keffer also said that the Price Tower management (PTAC) had been seeking outside help due to sluggish finances and a list of needed repairs. Keffer said the PTAC had spoken with other parties regarding the tower's future before speaking with the Blanchards and Copper Tree.

Cynthia Blachard tells Bartlesville Radio that they had been in talks with the Price Tower decision makers for about six months prior to moving foreward with promises to infuse $10 million into the project for upgrades and renovations and structure a new way to keep and further the original vision and mission of the previous organization moving forward.