Posted: Mar 29, 2023 10:37 AMUpdated: Mar 29, 2023 10:37 AM

Tom Davis

Former Chief of the Delaware Tribe of Indians, Dee Wayne Ketchum, 84, passed away Sunday, March 26.

Dee lived life passionately-every pursuit was made with intentional, careful consideration. He loved his family and was devoted to them and regarded them as a gift from the Lord.

Ketchum attended elementary and high school in Bartlesville setting records in three sports. He continued his education at The University of Kansas on a basketball scholarship, starting four years, and was co-captain his senior year. He received a BS degree in Education and MS in Educational Counseling and Psychology from The University of Kansas and additional hours at University of Tulsa.

Ketchum was a gifted athlete. There was no sport he couldn't play well if it was played with a ball. He coached basketball for twelve years, was in the business world for around 20 years and served the Delaware Tribe for about 20 ears in elected positions on the Tribal Council and Trust Board, including serving four years as tribal Chief and later as a business consultant.

He will have a private graveside and a Celebration of Life at First Baptist Church, Bartlesville, on May 23, 2023, at 1:00 P.M.