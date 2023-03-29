Posted: Mar 29, 2023 3:13 PMUpdated: Mar 29, 2023 3:14 PM

Garrett Giles

Washington County SPCA challenges you to take part in “Paws on the Path,” which aims to get you up and moving.

Owners can lace up their shoes – and grab their pets if they’d like – for this month-long distance challenge that starts on Saturday, April 1. All ages, groups and work teams can register and track their miles online with the WCSPCA.

You can register at wcspca.org, at the shelter along Highway 123 between Bartlesville and Dewey, or by contacting Tonya Pete at 918.205.4260 or tonya.pete@wcspca.org.

Cost per person is $25. Teams of five cost $100. Funds benefit the animals at WCSPCA.