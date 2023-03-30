News
Government
Posted: Mar 30, 2023 9:15 AMUpdated: Mar 30, 2023 9:15 AM
Rep. Josh Brecheen Demands Answers on Lack of Work Requirements During House Budget Committee Hearing
Tom Davis
In case you missed it, Congressman Josh Brecheen sought answers on America’s lack of work requirements for Medicaid and food stamps during a House Budget Committee hearing titled, “The Fiscal State of the Union.”
“Work requirements could save us as much as $300 billion and increase revenue by $221 billion (due to increase in workforce participation) over ten years for a $521 billion total impact on our federal budget. With a nation facing a fiscal debt crisis and 64% of able-bodied adults on food stamps not working at all, work requirements are common sense,” said Congressman Josh Brecheen.
Quick Facts:
- 55% of able-bodied adults enrolled in Medicaid through ObamaCare’s Medicaid do not work at all.
- 64% of able-bodied adults on food stamps do not work at all.
- Even before the COVID-19 pandemic and related policy changes which increased benefits and decreased rules around work, of the roughly 48.5 million able-bodied adults who received Medicaid, food stamps, public housing, or childcare benefits, only about 3 million were subject to any work requirement.
« Back to News