Posted: Mar 30, 2023 9:28 AMUpdated: Mar 30, 2023 9:57 AM
League of Women Voters Presents Hope Behind Bars Event April 4th
Tom Davis
The League of Women Voters in the Bartlesville Area presents Hope Behind Bars on Tuesday, April 4, at 6:30 pm at the Bartlesville Public Library.
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Conne Lavoie, President of the LVW-B, invited everyone to the free event to listen to members of Poetic Justice out of Tulsa and hear stories from actual women who have been incarcerated and helped by this program as they re-enter society.
Poetic Justice’s mission is to offer restorative writing and creative arts programs to individuals who are incarcerated in women’s prisons and jails. Their vision is to offer opportunities for healing and growth by holding space to process trauma and rewrite personal narratives to transform the story of incarceration.
