Posted: Mar 30, 2023 9:55 AMUpdated: Mar 30, 2023 9:56 AM

Tom Davis

You are invited to bring your dog or cat the the West Side Community Center on Saturday for vaccine and microchip clinic.

Tanya Peete with the Washington County SPCA says the clinic is available thanks to the Cherokee Nation.

Pete says there will separate entrances for cats and dogs in order to keep the animals safe. She wants to make the program less stressful for your pets.