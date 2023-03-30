Posted: Mar 30, 2023 11:58 AMUpdated: Mar 30, 2023 11:59 AM

Ty Loftis

It was recently announced that the much anticipated film, “Killers of the Flower Moon,” will be released this fall. The movie, based on David Grann’s best-selling book, revolves around the Osage murders and the birth of the FBI that followed. Osage Nation Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear recently commented on the hard work that the film crew put in to make the movie as realistic as possible.

Most of the filming for the movie took place across Osage County.