Posted: Mar 30, 2023 2:51 PMUpdated: Mar 30, 2023 2:55 PM

Ty Loftis

The City of Pawhuska will be holding its first free city-wide dump day this Saturday. There will be other dump days held during the first Saturday of May, June and August, along with the second Saturday of July and September.

Residents will be able to drop off items ftom 8 a.m. to 4 p.m .at the sanitation department. Upon arrival, residents must show a legal ID, proof of address and utility bill. The City will not be accepting roofing materials, wood, brush, hazardous waste, tires, refrigerators, dead animals or items from trailers that extend 16 feet or longer.