Posted: Mar 31, 2023 1:02 PMUpdated: Mar 31, 2023 7:30 PM

Tom Davis, Garrett Giles, Evan Fahrbach

Circle Mountain residents were evacuated for more than four hours due to a grass fire started off Gap Road near HWY 123 south of Bartlesville on Friday afternoon.

The all clear was given to Circle Mountain residents around 7:45 on Friday evening to return home, with the exception of those who leave on East Mountain Road. Residents were instructed to use the west entrance to Circle Mountain.

Multiple agencies are tending to the fire. According to Washington County Emergency Management, multiple structures have been impacted. There were reports of explosions after some combustibles caught fire in the affected structures.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

Washington Co. Sheriff Scott Owen talks about the cause of the fire.

There has been an evacuation shelter set up at Town and Country Church at 616 NE Washington Blvd. in Bartlesville for those affected.

WCEM Deputy Director Melissa Mayes talks about the shelter.

According to authorities wind is causing issues and crews are fighting any possible spread. The winds have caused numerous reports tree damage and downed power lines.

Authorities are urging people to stay aware and be extra-cautious of downed powerlines throughout Northeast Oklahoma.

Fire crews from as far as Muskogee, Mayes, Ottawa and Craig Counties along with Adair, Pryor and Chimney Rock were seen on hand.

As of 7:00 PM on Friday there were more evacuations north of Bartlesville on CR 3940 between 1500 and 1600 RD due to another wild fire.

Two people were reported as missing in the late afternoon in the Circle Mountain area, but they were later found unharmed.