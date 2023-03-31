Posted: Mar 31, 2023 4:17 PMUpdated: Mar 31, 2023 7:30 PM

Dalton Spence

A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court Friday afternoon on a felony charge of an act of violence-attempt to conspire or endeavor serious bodily harm or death.

According to an affidavit, John Steven Fiore became aggressive with staff members of a business because the business was taking too long.

The victim approached Fiore and and he then became aggressive with the victim. When asked to leave, Fiore responded by putting his hand in his bag and saying, “I’ll whack you right here, right now.”

Fiore also allegedly threatened to “turn his Belgian Malinois loose in the branch to deal with him.”

Fiore’s is being held over on a $1,000,000 bond with conditions to not be within 1,000 feet of the victim along with other conditions. His next court date is scheduled for Monday, April 3 at 1:15 p.m.