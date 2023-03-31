Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Mar 31, 2023

Power Outages in Northeast Oklahoma

Evan Fahrbach

There are some people in the Bartlesville area without power on Friday evening, as high winds and fires have affected Northeast Oklahoma. 

The Public Service Company of Oklahoma is reporting 86 customer outages in Bartlesville and 28 in Pawhuska as of 10:30 on Friday night. 

Verdigris Valley Electric Cooperative is reporting a little over 200 customers without power in the Bartlesville area. 


