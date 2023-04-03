Posted: Apr 03, 2023 12:03 PMUpdated: Apr 03, 2023 12:03 PM

Tom Davis

Arvest Bank today announced the kickoff of its 13th annual Million Meals campaign. The hunger-fighting initiative will run through May 27 with a goal of providing at least one million meals to 84 locally selected organizations throughout the bank’s four-state footprint.

The campaign collects monetary donations each spring to help local food banks support an increased need during the summer months when many children do not have the benefit of eating meals provided at their schools. Every dollar raised through Million Meals provides the equivalent of up to five meals for local, hungry families.

Mary Martha Outreach in Bartlesville and Aim High Center in Nowata have been selected as food partners for this year’s campaign. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Oklahoma ranked 5th among the most food-insecure states in the nation based on average rates from 2019-2021.

“We are excited to join our customers and our community once again in supporting local food partners in their fight against hunger,” said Kim Moyer, local Arvest bank president. “The Million Meals campaign is a great example of the good we can do when we come together for a cause.”

Last year, more than 1.9 million meals were raised through monetary donations made directly to the bank’s local food partners. Since the campaign began in 2011, more than 20.6 million meals have been donated through more than $3.7 million collected.

Monetary donations will be collected through May 27 at Arvest branches, drive-thrus or by calling (866) 952-9523. Additionally, Arvest customers also can donate via the Arvest Go mobile app.

For more information about Million Meals and our local food partners, visit arvest.com/millionmeals.