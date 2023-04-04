Posted: Apr 04, 2023 10:03 AMUpdated: Apr 04, 2023 10:03 AM

Dalton Spence

The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office Deputies are holding an “Honor Steak and Poker Night" to help raise money to send the family of Osage County Sheriff’s Office Captain William Hargraves to Washington D.C.

Captain Hargraves passed away in a traffic accident in August last year and is survived by a wife and three kids.

Last year the TCSO held the event to send the family of Tulsa County Sergeant John Harris to police week in Washington D.C, to see his name added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial.

The event takes place on April 15, at 6 p. m. located at 8515 E. Skelly Drive, Tulsa.

To purchase tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/.../honor-steak-and-poker...