Bartlesville
Posted: Apr 04, 2023 10:06 AMUpdated: Apr 04, 2023 10:09 AM
CITY MATTERS: Trevor Dorsey
Tom Davis
Drag Show resolutions and water usage measures dominated out CITY MATTERS program on KWON Tuesday with City Councilor Trevor Dorsey.
Dorsey first commented on the agreement that was ratified by the city council on Monday with Oklahomans For Equality Bartlesville over drag queen shows at the annual Pride Festival. Dorsey tried to define what is obscene by drawing an analogy over how those in attendance at the city council meeting might act if one to the drag show performers exhibited some of the movents there that have been seen from the event on YouTube.
The council also elevated our water usage measures to Level Two where some restrictions come into play and higher rate costs will be charged to those who use more that 10,000 gallons of water a month starting April 10. Dorsey also weighed on that issue.
He asked that we all be prudent with our water usage for now and pray for lots of rain.
