Posted: Apr 05, 2023 9:24 AMUpdated: Apr 05, 2023 9:27 AM

Tom Davis

Blue Star Mothers of Bartlesville are looking for more moms of service members to join their ranks. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Christina Kiddy and Moni Heinrich issued the invitation.

Christina Kiddy said, "We are mothers, stepmothers, grandmothers, foster mothers and female legal guardians who have children serving in the military, guard or reserves, or children who are veterans. We support each other and our children while promoting patriotism. Our organization focuses on our mission every single day and will never, ever, forsake our troops, our veterans or the families of our Fallen Heroes."

Christina and Moni invited moms to join them for a special dinner donated to them by Painted Horse at the Elks Lodge at on May 4, 6:30pm. RSVP at 918-337-2213

Moni Heinrich said, "If you are looking for a supportive group that understands what it is like to have a son, daughter or loved one off to boot camp, recently deployed or who is actively serving in the Armed Forces, this is a place for you. We support each other through Care and Share at our meetings. We all have stories to tell about our family members and we allow time in the meetings to share our joys and concerns. Through laughter, encouragement and some times tears, we support each other as we navigate these times with our family members who are sometime far away."

History of the Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc.

On January 22, 1942 the Flint News Advertiser printed a coupon asking Mothers of serviceman to return the coupon after filling it out. The following February 1st 300 mothers met in the Durant Hotel, in Flint Michigan. Captain George H. Maines, who had conceived the idea for this group, acted as the chair of this first meeting. It was decided that after receiving 1000 responses from the ad to form a permanent organization.

On February 6th the organization was reported on Congressional record. Chapters then formed in Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, New York, Pennsylvania, Oregon, California, Iowa and Washington. In June of 1960 the organization was chartered by congress.

Mothers volunteered throughout the tough times of World War II. They worked in hospitals, train stations, packed care packages for soldiers and were an working part of homeland security during times our time of war. The organization waned in size over the years but has held together by mothers showing pride in both their children and country. In recent times we have began to grow in strength. Being attacked on our own soil has once again started mothers hanging flags in their windows at home proclaiming pride in the fact that we have children protecting our freedom during at time of war

Our organization not only provides support for active duty service personnel, promotes patriotism, assists Veterans organizations, and is available to assist in homeland volunteer efforts to help our country remain strong.