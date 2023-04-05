Posted: Apr 05, 2023 10:17 AMUpdated: Apr 05, 2023 10:19 AM

Six new proposals are being considered for the former First Christian Church building in downtown Bartlesville.

During Monday’s Bartlesville City Council meeting, City Manager Mike Bailey said a committee will review the proposals and make recommendations to the City Council at an upcoming meeting.

Bailey said the proposals include retail and office, an entrepreneurial center, an arts hub facility, retail space with a Black Box studio theater, a film production and training institute, and an arts and faith-based activity facility.

Last year, the City Council authorized a feasibility study to see if the building would be appropriate for a conference center, after First Christian Church offered to donate the building to the City for that purpose. The study showed a conference center would be too expensive, so other proposals for the property were considered.

The City has agreed to provide up to $2 million to assist with renovations, if necessary, pending voter approval in the next General Obligation Bond Election.

No decision on the proposed projects have been made.