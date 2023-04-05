House Republicans are committed to working with state leaders and experts to improve health care outcomes and human services for all Oklahomans.

State government should work to protect our most vulnerable citizens, including our seniors who are at risk of being taken advantage of or who suffer from memory loss.

House Bill 1368 creates a tax credit for individuals caring for a family member over the age of 62 and meets specific requirements.

The tax credit is up to $2,000 per year or up to $3,000 per year if the family member is a veteran or has Alzheimer's or related dementia. The credit is for out-of-pocket costs incurred by the unpaid family caregiver for a limited set of services. It is capped at $1.5 million per year.

HB1368 supports family members' choice to care for their loved ones rather than relying on an outside source to step in.

Next, I want to highlight House Bill 2747, which establishes the Alzheimer's Disease and Related Dementia Infrastructure Act. HB2747 also creates the Office of Alzheimer's Disease and related Dementia Resource Coordination within the State Department of Health to provide statewide coordination, service system development, and information on education, support, and other available services.

Under HB2747, officers are required to submit an annual report that details the Alzheimer's state plan, implementation progress, research and among other details.

I believe this legislation will be impactful across the state, especially to those who Alzheimer's disease has impacted.

Oklahoma has also received permission to extend postpartum Medicaid coverage from 60 days to one year. Oklahoma has always offered special coverage during pregnancy, but it used to last 60 days after birth. This expansion will make new moms healthier and slow our rising maternal mortality rate.

In the Legislature, the House has approved House Bill 2152, which would require hospitals and licensed birthing centers to report all maternal deaths that occur on the premises during pregnancy or within a year of the termination of a pregnancy to the Chief Medical Examiner within 72 hours.

Last week, several House education bills that would have given Oklahoma schools more money and parents more educational choices for their children were amended in the Senate.

The amendments would substantially lower funding for 492 of the 517 school districts across Oklahoma compared to the House education plan. Additionally, 32 school districts, which would have received a combined $8.45 million in the House education plan, would not receive any funding under the Senate amendments.

For example, with the Senate's changes, 14 of 15 school districts in Senate District 29 combined would receive $4,509,354.97 less funding than the House's proposal.

This legislation undoubtedly will go through some further changes before a final version is agreed upon.

I am honored to represent District 11 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. I intend to keep you informed of Capitol updates throughout the legislative session!

As always, please do not ‎‎hesitate to reach out to me with any concerns at (405) 557-7358 or at john.kane@okhouse.gov.

John Kane, a Republican, serves House District 11 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which covers Tulsa and Washington counties.