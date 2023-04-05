Posted: Apr 05, 2023 4:49 PMUpdated: Apr 05, 2023 4:49 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville man was seen in Washington County Court Wednesday afternoon on the charges of petit larceny and public intoxication. Clinton Allen Thomas got mouthy with Judge Linda Thomas when she was reading his charges. Thomas was arrested for taking $54.41 worth of baseball cards from Wal-Mart.

After he was approached in Wal-Mart, the affidavit states that Thomas was showing hyperactive behavior, profusely sweating, had trouble being quiet, and was constantly licking his lips which led to the suspicion of intoxication. While in court today, Thomas shouted at Thomas repeatedly that “Wal-Mart said not to press no charges against me.”

He then shouted multiple times that his life was “valued at $54.” After the outburst, his bond was set at $1500 to which Thomas started using expletives and had to be removed from arraignments. They will attempt to rearraign him on Thursday afternoon.

*We will have the mugshot as it becomes available to us.