Posted: Apr 06, 2023 9:27 AMUpdated: Apr 06, 2023 10:19 AM

Tom Davis

The Doenges Family of Autos is celebrating 82 years in Bartlesville in the month of April, 2023.

The dealership began 82 years ago in the 300 block of South Osage in Bartlesville as Doenges-Casey Motor Company.

Appearing on CAR TALK on KWON sponsored by the Doenges Family of Autos, Brad Doenges shared a great deal of the company's history in Bartlesville with his Uncle Joe Dillon. Dillon has be an employee of the company for 50 years!

Brad and Joe shared stories of founder Bill Doenges, the changes in venues, the changes in the industry and the one thing that has never changed: outstanding customer service.

Please, enjoy the special webisode of CAR TALK with Brand Doenges and Joe Dillon: