Posted: Apr 06, 2023 3:25 PMUpdated: Apr 06, 2023 3:27 PM

Chase McNutt

The Nowata Ironmen basketball squad is officially on the look for a new varsity basketball coach, as current coach Nate Smith will be stepping away from the program, and moving to Kentucky with his family. This decision comes in lieu of his wife, Elizabeth Smith, accepting a job as the dean at Eastern Kentucky University.

Coach Smith talks about his time in Nowata and what led to the decision.

While it was a short stint for coach Smith in Nowata, it will not soon be a forgotten one. Smith finishes his Ironmen coaching career with a 36-13 record, which is good for a winning percentage of .734. Smith and the Ironmen had a stellar 2022-23 season, going 20-7, including winning Nowata’s first Northeast Valley Conference title since 1988. The Ironmen season would end just one-game shy of a state tournament bid.

While Coach Smith will leave with a positive look at his coaching tenure with the Ironmen, he talks about what he hopes is remembered about his time in Nowata.

Nowata Athletic Director Homer Johnston says that the job was posted by the superintendent already and hopes to have the spot filled fairly quickly. If you would like to listen to the entire interview, click here