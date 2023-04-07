Posted: Apr 07, 2023 9:27 AMUpdated: Apr 07, 2023 9:27 AM

Nathan Thompson

Next week (April 9 through April 15) is National Public Safety Telecommunicator Week and the Bartlesville Police Department is looking for the public’s help in recognizing the dispatchers who answer thousands of emergency calls each month.

You can “Adopt A Dispatcher” as a special way for community members to recognize and thank each dispatcher who works tirelessly behind the scenes in very difficult situations. The police department is also looking for handwritten notes or cards thanking the dispatchers that can be delivered to police headquarters at 615 S. Johnstone in downtown Bartlesville.

If you’d like to “Adopt A Dispatcher,” send an email to jlperdue@cityofbartlesville.org and make the request to adopt. The police department will assign you to an individual and give you ideas on how to recognize the hard-working, dedicated city servants.