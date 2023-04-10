Posted: Apr 10, 2023 4:01 PMUpdated: Apr 10, 2023 4:01 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation (BPSF) honors teachers and classified personnel at Bill Doenges Memorial Stadium – Rigdon Field in Bartlesville.

Kelsey Bridges, a fourth grade teacher at Richard Kane Elementary School, was named the 2023 Bartlesville Public Schools Teacher of the Year during “Bruins of the Year” last Thursday. Bridges received a monetary award from the Schmoldt Family and two Southwest Airlines tickets courtesy of Spears Travel.

Other 2023 winners from the event include :

Classified Person of the Year - Quartlan Phillips, Hoover Elementary Special Education Paraprofessional

Rising Star Teacher - Elaine Starkey

Elementary Rookie Teacher of the Year - Lisa Frye, Richard Kane Elementary

Secondary Rookie Teacher of the Year - Kelsi Rector, Bartlesville High School

Fan Favorite - Patty Waldorf, Central Middle School's Teacher of the Year

Kurt Schmoldt Teacher Appreciation Award - Heather Davis, Central Middle School

Substitute Teacher of the Year - Jeannette Askins

Bartlesville Education Association's Friend of Education - Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation

BPSF says it is an honor to recognize every school site and their incredible teachers and staff.

Next up for BPSF is its Educator Hall of Fame Ceremony, which will be held on Thursday, April 27, from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. at The Center, 300 SE Adams Boulevard.