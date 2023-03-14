Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

Water

Posted: Apr 11, 2023 5:50 AMUpdated: Apr 11, 2023 5:50 AM

Hulah Lake at 4.61 Below Normal

Share on RSS

 

Tom Davis

Current Readings

  • 4.61 ft BELOW normal
  • Pool elevation is 728.39 feet on 11APR2023 06:00 hours.
  • At this elevation the total amount of water stored in Hulah Lake is 7259 acre-feet.
  • Reservoir release is 4 cubic feet per second on Tuesday 11Apr2023 06:00.
  • Conservation pool is 43.26% full.
  • Conservation pool storage filled is 7259 acre-feet which is equivalent to 0.19 inches of runoff over the entire drainage basin.
  • Conservation pool storage empty is 9523 acre-feet which is equivalent to 0.24 inches of runoff over the entire drainage basin.

Gate Change

Conditions at the time of Gate Change
  • Tuesday, 14 Mar 2023 1000
    • Pool Elevation = 728.62 feet.
    • Total Release = 4 (cfs)
      • Gate Release = 4 (cfs)
    • Gate Settings:
      • 1 Low Flow Gates open 16.0 PERCENT

Evaporation Data

  • 0.220 inches - 11APR2023 @ 07:00

Reservoir Data

  Elevation Incremental Storage Cumulative Storage
  (feet) (inches of runoff)* (acre-feet) (inches of runoff)* (acre-feet)
Surcharge Pool: ---- ---- ---- ---- ----
Flood Control Pool: 765.00 6.33 246954 6.76 263736
Conservation Pool: 733.00 0.43 16782 0.43 16782
Inactive Pool: 710.00 0.00 0 0.00 0

Streambed Elevation: 685.50 feet.
Top of Dam Elevation: 779.50 feet.
* Values in the above "inches of runoff" column are based on a contributing drainage area of 732.0 square miles.
Longitude: -96° 5' 18 Latitude: 36° 55' 44
Map of Hulah Lake Dam

Links for More Information

Graphs

of Measured and Calculated Lake Parameters
View 24H and 7Day Graphs (Enlarged)
Lake Graph
 
 Elevation
 
 Tailwater
 
 Precipitation
 
 In Flow
 
 Out Flow
 
 Storage

Hulah Lake near Hulah, OK

Go to Tulsa District Water Control Home Page.
Disclaimer:These pages are subject to change.


« Back to News