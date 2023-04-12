Current Readings:

4.62 ft BELOW normal

Pool elevation is 728.38 feet on 12APR2023 04:00 hours.

At this elevation the total amount of water stored in Hulah Lake is 7244 acre-feet.

Reservoir release is 4 cubic feet per second on Wednesday 12Apr2023 04:00.

Conservation pool is 43.17% full.

Conservation pool storage filled is 7244 acre-feet which is equivalent to 0.19 inches of runoff over the entire drainage basin.