Posted: Apr 12, 2023 10:23 AMUpdated: Apr 12, 2023 10:23 AM

Nathan Thompson

Sales tax receipts in the City of Bartlesville hit another record for April, up one percent over the same time frame last year.

The City’s Chief Finance Officer Jason Muninger says April’s collection was more than $1.9 million. So far, Muninger says the City’s sales tax collection is 8.6 percent higher than budgeted for the fiscal year.

According to the City of Bartlesville’s City Beat report, Muninger says Fiscal Year 2021-22 was considered "a banner year" for sales tax collections, with the City on-target to exceed those numbers this year.

City sales tax collections have shown increases over the past two years, many times with record highs. Local shopping, inflation, and stimulus funds are thought to be factors in the increases.