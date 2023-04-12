Posted: Apr 12, 2023 4:05 PMUpdated: Apr 12, 2023 4:16 PM

Chase McNutt

The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) honored five individuals and programs across the state for their outstanding commitment, dedication and leadership in child abuse prevention at an annual awards ceremony held on April 11 at the Oklahoma State Capitol.

One of the winners was Rhonda Hudson, Executive Director at Ray of Hope in Bartlesville. Hudson was the winner of the Mildred Ramsey Community Innovation Award. Here is Hudson on winning the award.

The Mildred Ramsey Award was created to honor an individual or organization who has utilized innovation, relationship building, and cultural inclusion to improve the lives of children and families in the community and reduce child maltreatment.