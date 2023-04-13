Posted: Apr 13, 2023 9:10 AMUpdated: Apr 13, 2023 9:10 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Pioneer Woman Museum in Ponca City will host a special glass fusing class called “Glass and a Glass!” with artist Audrey Schmitz on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22. There will be a class at 1 p.m. and again at 3 p.m.

According to a news released, participants will make a meadow flower-themed suncatcher to take home. Attendees will learn about making fused glass while enjoying a complimentary drink. Additional meadow flower suncatchers can be made for an extra fee. There is also an option to create a one-of-a-kind night light. “Glass and a Glass!” is for ages 18 and up. No prior experience with glass is required.

The cost of the class is $20 and includes all materials. Call the Pioneer Woman Museum at 580-765-6108 to reserve a spot. Each class is limited to 14 people. The Pioneer Woman Museum and Statue is located at 104 E. Grand Ave. in Ponca City.