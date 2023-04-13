Posted: Apr 13, 2023 1:20 PMUpdated: Apr 13, 2023 1:20 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville City Council met in a special session Thursday afternoon where they unanimously voted to join a global lawsuit with the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office.

City Attorney Jess Kane explains what the lawsuit is about.

Now that the city of Bartlesville is now part of the lawsuit, if an agreement is made with the retailers and opioid manufacturers the city would benefit from the settlement. Kane says any funds the city receives would be reserved for recuperating costs associated with fighting the opioid epidemic in Bartlesville.

Agencies that could benefit include law enforcement and first responders, along with city partners who respond to opioid emergencies.