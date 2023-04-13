Posted: Apr 13, 2023 3:12 PMUpdated: Apr 13, 2023 3:16 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Health Department is putting on a wellness fair at its Skiatook location

Scott Haywood with the Osage County Health Department brings up how it could save you money or a life.

Typical car seats cost somewhere between $100-300 on average

Haywood says car seats have an expiration date that you can find on the back of the car seat and the typical car seat depending on the quality can last from 3-5 years.

The wellness fair takes place on April 20 from 2-6 p.m. Located at 210 Bulldog Blvd next to the high school.