Osage County
Posted: Apr 13, 2023 3:12 PMUpdated: Apr 13, 2023 3:16 PM
Is Your Child's Car Seat Still Good? Find Out April 20.
Dalton Spence
The Osage County Health Department is putting on a wellness fair at its Skiatook location
Scott Haywood with the Osage County Health Department brings up how it could save you money or a life.
Typical car seats cost somewhere between $100-300 on average
Haywood says car seats have an expiration date that you can find on the back of the car seat and the typical car seat depending on the quality can last from 3-5 years.
The wellness fair takes place on April 20 from 2-6 p.m. Located at 210 Bulldog Blvd next to the high school.
