Posted: Apr 13, 2023 3:29 PMUpdated: Apr 13, 2023 3:29 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville woman was seen in court this Thursday afternoon on the charge of domestic abuse. According to an affidavit, officers arrived at a house on SE Hazel Rd in response to a domestic call involving Abigail Dunn. When police arrived, they noticed the victim had visible markings and bruising that were consistent with someone who had been struck in the face.

There were other parties who witnessed the incident, and told officers that Dunn was the aggressor in the altercation. She would be arrested and given a new court date of April 26th at 9 am. Dunn is currently being held over on a $2500 bond.