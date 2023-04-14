Posted: Apr 14, 2023 10:03 AMUpdated: Apr 14, 2023 10:03 AM

Tom Davis

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and Ray of Hope Advocacy Center is offering a great way to raise awareness.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Ray of Hope Community Outreach Coordinator Ben Ames, and board members Beth Dorsey and Michal Lindbloom invited everyone to make plans to join Ray of Hope for Hope in the Park this Sunday.

Hope in the Park is being held at Tower Center at Unity Square on Sunday, April 16th from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm for a fun-filled afternoon. Pack a picnic lunch, bring the whole family, and enjoy music, games, bounce houses, and more.

Ben Ames said on the program that over 300 incidents of child abuse were reported of the last year and that is 300 too many. Hudson then reminded the audience that all of us in Oklahoma are all mandated by to report child abuse when we witness it.