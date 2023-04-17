Posted: Apr 17, 2023 2:59 PMUpdated: Apr 17, 2023 2:59 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville woman was seen in court this Monday afternoon on the charges of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of paraphernalia. Elizabeth Farrow was arrested on Sunday night around 11 pm after Bartlesville police responded to a possible drug deal happening on the 1300 block of SE Frank Phillips Blvd.

When officers arrived, they found Farrow at the scene, and she matched the description the caller gave. Officers asked Farrow if they could search her backpack she had on, and she obliged. According to an affidavit, officers found a syringe loaded with 25 units of a clear substance that later tested positive for meth.

They would also search Farrow’s person and find brown paper towels in her jacket that were wrapping over a short metal straw and a thick clear/yellow substance that the officer identified as Fentanyl. Farrow is being held over on a $1,000 bond and her next court date is set for April 26th.