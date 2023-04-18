Posted: Apr 18, 2023 9:26 AMUpdated: Apr 18, 2023 9:27 AM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville Public Schools Board of Education heard an update Monday evening on projects from the 2021 bond election.

Voters approved bonds to build additions at Richard Kane and Wilson elementary schools to provide spacious and secure lobbies along with improved offices and nursing areas. Caleb Rovenstine, who is the district’s director of facilities, says the Kane and Wilson additions are now open, with some finishing touches coming before the next school year.

New electronic marquee signs will be installed soon and groundwork has started on the new Agricultural Education Center on the campus of Bartlesville High School.

Here's a link to a slideshow on the progress of the bond projects.