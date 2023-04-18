Posted: Apr 18, 2023 9:58 AMUpdated: Apr 18, 2023 9:58 AM

Tom Davis

Faith in Business Series brings people together to network, share best practices, and promote mutual growth.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Sherri Wilt with the Chamber of Commerce and Penny Meadows with HeartMatters, invited everyone to Faith in Business presented by Regent Bank at Crossing 2nd on Thursday, April 20, at 7:30am.

Enjoy a complimentary breakfast, learn about a local nonprofit, and hear an inspiring guest speaker.

Sherri Wilt will be the guest speaker and HeartMatters will be event's non-profit.