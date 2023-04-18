Posted: Apr 18, 2023 3:33 PMUpdated: Apr 18, 2023 3:33 PM

Garrett Giles

Economist Mark Snead will present a national and regional economic forecast in Bartlesville next month.

Dr. Snead’s presentation is designed to give businesses and community leaders insight on the previous year as well as a forecast for the year ahead. He will provide insight in Oklahoma’s economic future by discussing economic indicators that could impact business performance in the month ahead.

Snead is an economist and president of RegionTrack. His research interests focus primarily on regional economic modeling and forecasting, local area economic development, and the economic role of the nation’s energy-producing regions.

The Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce will hold the forum luncheon with Dr. Snead on Thursday, May 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Tri County Tech, located at 6101 Nowata Road. Space is limited. Cost to attend is $25 per person or $295 for a reserved table of 8.

You can register with the Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce at bartlesville.com.