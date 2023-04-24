Posted: Apr 24, 2023 9:35 AMUpdated: Apr 24, 2023 9:35 AM

Tom Davis

The a little help, the Kiwanis Jr Sooner Mini Golf Course is spruced up and ready to open for business and there's also a fishing derby coming up.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Rachelle Wilson and Jim Sweazy told us about how an Eagle Scout's project put a little more sparkle on the Sooner Jr Mini Golf Course at Sooner Park in Bartlesville. Tatiana Naylor managed a re-painting project of the property with Troop 6 and some family members. A new guttering system was put into place and now, the plants are in the ground and Kiwanis it ready to go.

The will open pre-season on April 27th for a special event with Big Brothers/Big Sisters with the regular season opening on April 28th.

Proceeds from Sooner Jr. Mini Golf funds all of their giving as far a scholarships go.

The Kiwanis Catch and Release Fishing Derby is slated for May 13, from 9am to 11:30am at Jo Allyn Lowe Park on Price Road. There will be three age groups and all children must be accompnied by an adult. The fishing derby has been a tradition since 1951.