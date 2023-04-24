Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Apr 24, 2023 9:57 AMUpdated: Apr 24, 2023 9:59 AM

Chief Roles says BPD Block Party was Huge Success

Nathan Thompson
The Bartlesville Police Department held their annual block party in downtown Bartlesville on Saturday, attracting hundreds of people who enjoyed the afternoon with officers.
 
Police Chief Tracy Roles says the event has grown considerably over the years.
 
Roles says the block party helps with his goal of connecting officers with the community.
 
The block party will return next year in April and takes up nearly five blocks of activities, spanning from Police Headquarters on Johnstone Avenue, all the way to Unity Square between the Price Tower and The Center. 

