Posted: Apr 24, 2023 11:02 AMUpdated: Apr 24, 2023 1:50 PM

Tom Davis & Nathan Thompson

An update on Sunday's fire west of Airport Road that Bartlesville Radio was the only media to cover, thick black smoke is being seen rising from blaze on Monday.

Assistant Bartlesville Fire Chief Jerry Berry said,"This is a continuation of Sunday's fire. The black smoke is likely from debris. No buildings are threatened."

Planes have been dropping fire supressent material on the fire since Sunday.

Responders on the scene Sunday told Bartlesville Radio that the fire began as a controlled burn but quickly got our of hand.