Posted: Apr 24, 2023 11:02 AMUpdated: Apr 24, 2023 1:50 PM
Fire West of Airport Road Update
Tom Davis & Nathan Thompson
An update on Sunday's fire west of Airport Road that Bartlesville Radio was the only media to cover, thick black smoke is being seen rising from blaze on Monday.
Assistant Bartlesville Fire Chief Jerry Berry said,"This is a continuation of Sunday's fire. The black smoke is likely from debris. No buildings are threatened."
Planes have been dropping fire supressent material on the fire since Sunday.
Responders on the scene Sunday told Bartlesville Radio that the fire began as a controlled burn but quickly got our of hand.
Osage Hills Fire, Bartlesville Fire and Bureau of Indian Affairs are among the fire agencies tending to the blaze today. Airport Road is blocked near the area where the fire is in the rural area. Avoid the area as crews continue to fight the blaze.
