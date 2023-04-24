Posted: Apr 24, 2023 2:13 PMUpdated: Apr 24, 2023 2:16 PM

Nathan Thompson

Its official, Whataburger is coming to Bartlesville with help from the Bartlesville Development Authority.

The BDA will meet on Wednesday morning to consider the recommendation to appropriate $119,000 from the city’s Economic Development Fund to assist with the development of the legendary Texas-based burger restaurant. According to the meeting’s agenda, Whataburger is planned to be built on the site of the former Hunan Restaurant on Washington Boulevard. If the recommendation is approved, Whataburger will receive the incentive once a certificate of occupancy is made.

The BDA will also consider incentives for RHAD Manufacturing to move to a larger facility and Neal’s Homestore, which is planned for the former Bob Loftis Furniture location at Eastland Center.

The BDA’s meeting begins at 8 a.m. Wednesday in the Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce depot downtown. The meeting is open to the public.