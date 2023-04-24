Posted: Apr 24, 2023 2:52 PMUpdated: Apr 24, 2023 2:54 PM

Dalton Spence

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page that they have received reports of property owners shooting at motorist who turn around in their driveway.

The sheriff’s office is asking people to refrain from discharging firearms in residential or public area including at or on roadways as it can put innocent lives in danger.

If you or someone you know are a victim or witness an incident to please report it to authorities immediately.