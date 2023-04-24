Posted: Apr 24, 2023 3:17 PMUpdated: Apr 24, 2023 3:17 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville woman was seen in Court this Monday afternoon on the charge of Domestic Abuse in the presence of a minor. Cheyenne Koenig-Loyd was arrested on April 21 st after she was involved in a physical altercation took place in front of her children.

According to an affidavit, Koenig-Loyd saw the victim walking with her two children in a stroller while she was riding in a car. The victim told officers that Koenig-Loyd got out of the car she was in and came up to him and allegedly yanked the female juvenile out of her stroller.

Koenig-Loyd then tried to grab the male juvenile out of the stroller and the victim intervened and would end up being hit in the face and scratched by Koenig-Loyd. Responding officers reported that the victim did have scratch marks and hit marks that were consistent with their story.