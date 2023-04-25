Posted: Apr 25, 2023 5:08 PMUpdated: Apr 25, 2023 5:09 PM

Dalton Spence

High school baseball districts take place for a couple of regional schools. Pawhuska and Oklahoma Union in a best of three elimination series.

The Cougars have the season advantage over Pawhuska this year as OKU leads the season series 2-0. Huskie Head Coach Tyler Kilmer says how his team has improved since facing OKU last.

The upside for Pawhuska is those games took place in the first couple weeks of the season and Pawhuska has been able to keep the bats hot to end the season averaging nine runs a game.

Kilmer talks about who has been able to light up the scoreboard lately.

A double header is scheduled for Thursday at 2 and 4:30. If the Cougars and Huskies split. The two will meet up again Friday to settle who moves on.