Posted: Apr 26, 2023 1:40 PMUpdated: Apr 26, 2023 1:40 PM
WCSPCA Lowers Adoption Fee for Adult Dogs
Garrett Giles
Washington County SPCA, an animal shelter located at 16620 State Highway 123 in Bartlesville, is lowering its adoption fee for adult dogs only.
A spokesperson with the shelter says they are lowering the fee to $10 through Saturday, April 29. They say the price is being lowered in honor of the new bridge opening off of Hensley/Tuxedo Boulevard in Bartlesville. WCSPCA is also lowering the fee because they're overloaded on dogs; Every kennel is full.
WCSPCA is open from 8:00 a.m. to noon every Monday and 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Saturday's operating hours are from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The shelter is closed on Sunday.
For more information, visit WCSPCA.org.
