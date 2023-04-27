Posted: Apr 27, 2023 9:18 AMUpdated: Apr 27, 2023 9:18 AM

Tom Davis

Blue Star Mothers of Bartlesville are looking for moms of service members to join them for a special Mother's Day Dinner set for May 4, at The Elks Lodge behind Walmart in Bartlesville. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Christina Kiddy and Mayri Herbert issued the invitation.

Christina Kiddy said, "We are mothers, stepmothers, grandmothers, foster mothers and female legal guardians who have children serving in the military, guard or reserves, or children who are veterans. We support each other and our children while promoting patriotism. Our organization focuses on our mission every single day and will never, ever, forsake our troops, our veterans or the families of our Fallen Heroes."

This special dinner has been donated to them by Painted Horse at the Elks Lodge at on May 4, 6:30pm. RSVP at 918-337-2213

Mayri Herbert said, "If you are looking for a supportive group that understands what it is like to have a son, daughter or loved one off to boot camp, recently deployed or who is actively serving in the Armed Forces, this is a place for you. We support each other through Care and Share at our meetings. We all have stories to tell about our family members and we allow time in the meetings to share our joys and concerns. Through laughter, encouragement and some times tears, we support each other as we navigate these times with our family members who are sometime far away."