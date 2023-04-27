Posted: Apr 27, 2023 4:51 PMUpdated: Apr 27, 2023 4:51 PM

Chase McNutt

A Bartlesville woman was seen in Washington County Court on Thursday afternoon on the charges of domestic abuse and resisting an officer. Trinity Haddon was arrested on Wednesday night after the victim in this case called in a domestic situation to the BPD.

According to an affidavit, Haddon had been allegedly destroying things in the victim’s bedroom when the victim approached Haddon and tried to stop her. Haddon then grabbed the victim’s arm and began to squeeze and pinch her causing an injury.

When police arrived and attempted to detain Haddon, she resisted going into handcuffs, during which an officer would be bitten by a dog that Haddon was holding. She is currently being held over on a $1500 bond and her next court date is set for May 10th.