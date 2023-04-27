Posted: Apr 27, 2023 7:10 PMUpdated: Apr 27, 2023 7:10 PM

Nathan Thompson

The Bartlesville City Council will gather for their regular monthly meeting on Monday evening and take up several items for consideration.

The City Council will decide on two incentives from the city's Economic Development Fund to bring Whataburger and Neal's Homestore to Bartlesville. Additionally, they will hear and discuss proposals for reuse of the former First Christian Church building, adjacent to The Center, Unity Square and the Price Tower in downtown.

City Manager Mike Bailey is also expected to present the "Bartlesville NEXT Progress Report" to the council and vote to allow or disallow a temporary moratorium on new sidewalks in neighborhoods that were platted within the last 20 years.